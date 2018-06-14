Trump Gives Security Guarantees, Kim Promises Complete Denuclearization of Peninsula

U.S. President Donald Trump committed to providing a security guarantee to North Korea, while North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his pledge to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



In a four-point agreement signed by the two leaders following a historic summit in Singapore, the U.S. and North Korea agreed to establish a new relationship "in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity."



They also promised to join efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the peninsula.



The leaders committed to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to recover the remains of prisoners of war or those missing in action, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.



The two sides also committed to hold follow-up negotiations, led by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level North Korean official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcome of the U.S.-DPRK summit.

[Photo : KBS News]