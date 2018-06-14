Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an agreement following their historic summit in Singapore. Trump pledged to provide a security guarantee to North Korea, while Kim reaffirmed his commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]

“The letter that we are signing is very comprehensive, and I think both sides will be very impressed with the results."



[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]

“The world will see the major change.”

“I would like to express gratitude to President Trump for making this meeting happen.”



The signing ceremony was held after one-on-one and expanded meetings and a working luncheon at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa in Singapore on Tuesday.



In the four-point accord, Trump committed to providing a security guarantee to North Korea, while Kim reaffirmed his pledge to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



The U.S. and North Korea agreed to establish a new relationship "in accordance with the desire of the people of the two countries for peace and prosperity."



They also promised to join efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the peninsula.



The leaders also committed to work toward recovering the remains of prisoners of war or those missing in action, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.



[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]

" ...it worked out for both of us far better than anybody could have expected. I think far better. I watched the various news reports. I would say far better than anybody even predicted. And this is going to lead to more and more and more... "



During the meeting, Trump and Kim also committed themselves to hold follow-on negotiations led by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and an equivalent North Korean official at the earliest possible date.

Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.

