China Welcomes Historic US-N. Korea Summit

China welcomed and expressed support for Tuesday's historic summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea.



Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said while confrontation and hostility between the two sides have continued for more than half a century, by sitting down for talks, the two leaders have started a new chapter in history.



Wang added that China hopes the two countries' leaders will build trust and remove obstacles to reach a basic consensus on achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing a peace mechanism.



Stressing that the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula is a security matter, Wang said it is most important for the U.S. and North Korea to sit down to find a way to resolve their problems.



Wang, who concurrently serves as state councilor added that "nobody can doubt the extremely unique and important role China has played" in the process, and that "this role will continue."

