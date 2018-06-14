Voting for Local Elections Begins

Write : 2018-06-13 06:00:01 Update : 2018-06-13 14:32:07

Voting for the local elections began at 6 a.m. on Wednesday at 14-thousand-134 polling stations nationwide.

The polls will close at 6 p.m., after which the votes will be counted at 254 counting centers.

Preliminary election results are expected to be announced as early as 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

After a record high voter turnout for the two-day early voting period that stood at 20-point-14 percent, anticipation is high that the overall voter turnout will surpass 60 percent.

A total of four-thousand-16 people will be elected into office.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

