Voting for Local Elections Begins

Voting for the local elections began at 6 a.m. on Wednesday at 14-thousand-134 polling stations nationwide.



The polls will close at 6 p.m., after which the votes will be counted at 254 counting centers.



Preliminary election results are expected to be announced as early as 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.



After a record high voter turnout for the two-day early voting period that stood at 20-point-14 percent, anticipation is high that the overall voter turnout will surpass 60 percent.



A total of four-thousand-16 people will be elected into office.

[Photo : YONHAP News]