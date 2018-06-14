Parties Show Mixed Reactions to Joint Statement following Trump-Kim Summit

Rival parties have issued mixed responses to the joint statement signed by the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea after their historic summit in Singapore.



Ruling Democratic Party spokeswoman Back Hye-ryun called the summit a success in a statement on Tuesday, saying that it achieved more than expected.



However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) expressed regret. Spokeswoman Jun Hee-kyung said that in spite of much effort, the joint statement lacked the term complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization(CVID) as well as a detailed timetable for the North's denuclearization.



LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo wrote on his social networking site that the country's security stands on the edge of a cliff, saying that South Koreans had high hopes for the summit, but it ended without a single comment on CVID.



Minor opposition parties – the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party – all welcomed the joint statement.