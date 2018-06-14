Voting For Local Elections Under Way

Anchor: Voting for the local elections is under way at 14-thousand-134 polling stations nationwide. Eligible voters have until 6 p.m. Wednesday to get to their designated polling stations to cast their ballots.

Our Hong Suhryung has more.



Report: Polling stations across the country opened their doors to voters at 6 a.m. Wednesday, marking the seventh nationwide local elections since June 1995.



Korean nationals and permanent residents of at least three years aged nineteen or over are eligible to vote. The number of eligible voters stands at 42-point-nine million people.



Voting will close at 6 p.m., after which ballots will be counted at 254 counting centers, with the help of some 100-thousand staff and two-thousand-600 ballot counting machines.



According to the National Election Commission, preliminary election results for the 17 mayoral and gubernatorial positions are expected to be announced as early as 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Preliminary results for the parliamentary by-elections are expected to come an hour later, at 11:30 p.m., while the preliminary results for the 226 heads of smaller administrative units will be released no earlier than midnight.



After a record high voter turnout of 20-point-14 percent for the two-day early voting period, anticipation is high that the overall turnout will surpass 60 percent for the first time since the inaugural local elections.



A total of four-thousand-16 people will be elected into office through the local elections, including 17 mayors and governors, 17 superintendents of education, 226 heads of smaller administrative units and 824 seats for members of provincial and metropolitan councils.



Those elected into office will begin their four-year-terms starting on the first of July. The 12 people elected through the parliamentary by-elections will be filling in the spots of their predecessors until May 29th, 2020.



As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the voter turnout stood at 53-point-two percent.



KBS, MBC and SBS will unveil joint exit poll results at 6 p.m.

Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]