Fox: Trump Reiterates Plans to End Joint Military Drills with Seoul

Write : 2018-06-13 13:54:08 Update : 2018-06-13 14:02:58

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated plans to stop Washington's annual joint military exercises with Seoul.

In an interview with Fox News following his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. will not engage in the "war games" as long as it is "negotiating in good faith" with the North.

With regards to his deal with the North Korean leader on the U.S. providing security guarantees to the North in return for its denuclearization, Trump stressed Kim will start dismantling his country's nuclear program "virtually immediately."

The U.S. president added Kim fully understood and didn't fight over the notion that his country has to be denuclearized.

Trump added it is possible Kim will visit him in Washington in the near future.

Describing his North Korean counterpart as a "strong guy" and a "great negotiator", Trump credited his tough rhetoric against the North for having paved the way for the two leaders to meet.







[Photo : YONHAP News]

