Moon to Meet Top Diplomats of US, Japan

President Moon Jae-in will meet with the top diplomats of the U.S. and Japan on Thursday at the presidential office.



A presidential official told reporters on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will pay a visit to Moon at 9 a.m., while Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will meet the president at 3 p.m.



Pompeo is expected to give the president a detailed briefing on the agreement reached between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday.



President Moon and Pompeo are likely to exchange opinions on how to negotiate with North Korea to implement the North's complete denuclearization. The two sides are also expected to discuss ways to settle lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.



In the meeting with the Japanese foreign minister, the president is expected to discuss how Seoul and Tokyo will cooperate in future negotiations with Pyongyang.

[Photo : KBS News]