Moon to Convene National Security Council Meeting

The presidential office says that President Moon Jae-in will convene a National Security Council(NSC) meeting on Thursday.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters on Wednesday that the NSC meeting is being arranged to assess the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit held in Singapore on Tuesday and discuss specific plans to implement follow-up measures based on the summit’s agreements.



The spokesman said the NSC gathering is also in line with Moon’s promise made during his telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday that the South Korean government will do its utmost for the implementation of the North Korea-U.S. agreements.



The NSC meeting will also discuss Seoul’s responses regarding Trump’s remark that the joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea will be suspended.

[Photo : YONHAP News]