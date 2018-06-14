Ruling Party Sweeps Local Elections

The ruling Democratic Party has swept the local elections as well as by-elections.



According to exit polls and the vote count by midnight Wednesday, the party clinched 14 of 17 governor and mayoral posts.



The conservative main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) managed to win in just two areas in its traditional strongholds of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.



Independent candidate Won Hee-ryong won the Jeju governor's post.



In the parliamentary by-election, the ruling party secured eleven of the 12 legislative seats. The LKP only won in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province ― a traditionally conservative district.



As a result, the number of the ruling party's seats will likely increase to 130, while the LKP will add only one seat to their current 112, widening the gap between the two parties from seven to 17.

[Photo : YONHAP News]