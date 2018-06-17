Moon to Chair NSC Meeting to Discuss Trump-Kim Summit

President Moon Jae-in will chair a meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) on Thursday.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that the NSC meeting will assess the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore and discuss specific plans to implement the summit agreement.



Kim said that right after the historic summit, Moon told Trump that the Seoul government will do its best to do what it can.



The NSC meeting is expected to address Seoul's response to Trump's recent remarks that he would suspend joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington while negotiations with Pyongyang are under way.

[Photo : YONHAP News]