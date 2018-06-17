Ruling Party Wins Sweeping Victory in Elections of Municipal Assembly Posts

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has claimed a landslide victory in the elections for posts of provincial and local assemblies.



The party secured 547 seats or 78-point-five percent of the provincial council posts including proportional representative candidates.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) grabbed 116 seats, followed by the progressive minor Justice Party with eleven, the Bareunmirae Party with five and the Party for Democracy and Peace with three.



In the elections for about 25-hundred local council posts, the DP won 55 percent or one-thousand-386 seats, while the LKP secured 862.



The ruling party also won 239 seats or 62 percent of the proportional representative local council seats, while the LKP won 133.

