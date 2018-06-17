CNN: US to Announce Suspension of Planning for Joint Drills Thurs. at Earliest

Write : 2018-06-14 11:47:45 Update : 2018-06-14 13:11:23

CNN says the Trump administration is likely to announce as early as Thursday the formal suspension of planning for a joint South Korea-U.S. military exercise scheduled for August. 

The U.S. media outlet made the assessment about the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise on Thursday. 

The report quoted several administration officials with knowledge of White House, State Department and Defense Department planning on how to carry out U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to scrap joint military drills with South Korea. 

Trump reached the decision during his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on Tuesday.

South Korea and the U.S. have conducted the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise for two weeks every year in late August.

