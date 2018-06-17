Pompeo: US, S. Korea, Japan to Work Toward N. Korea's CVID

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Seoul, Washington and Tokyo as well as the entire world will work toward North Korea’s complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.



Pompeo made the remark in a joint news conference in Seoul on Thursday held after his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.



He said the three countries’ alliance remains as firm as steel, adding that he, Kang and Kono built close, friendly ties and will continue to work closely on North Korea-related issues.



Pompeo then quoted U.S. President Donald Trump as saying that if the North achieves denuclearization, it will have a bright future. Pompeo said Trump made this vision clear during his visit to Seoul last November.



He added that the U.S. is picturing a North Korea that is more integrated with the world and Kim Jong-un shares the same vision.

