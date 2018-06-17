Pres. Moon Calls US-N. Korea Summit a Historic Feat

President Moon Jae-in says the U.S.-North Korea summit was a historic feat that moved past an era of war and hostility and heralded an era of peace and joint prosperity for the world.



Moon made the remark on Thursday at the presidential office when he met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is visiting Seoul to explain the results of the summit and discuss follow-up measures.



Moon reiterated that there is much talk about the results but what is most important is that the summit eased the concerns of people all around the world over threats of war, nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.



In response, Pompeo said if it weren’t for the success of the inter-Korean summit held in April, the basic foundation for a successful Trump-Kim summit would not have been provided.



Pompeo added that there is still much to be done, but he is confident Seoul and Washington will be able to actively work together on related issues and bring about permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

[Photo : KBS News]