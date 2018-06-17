Anchor: The foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan discussed follow-up measures to the Washington-Pyongyang summit which took place in Singapore earlier this week. The ministers reaffirmed the importance of their trilateral cooperation for the North's denuclearization process.

Choi You Sun has this report.



Report: The top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan agreed Pyongyang's commitment to its denuclearization was reaffirmed at the recent U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.



At a joint press conference after their trilateral meeting in Seoul on Thursday, ​South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the summit recorded a "historic turning point" towards completely ridding the Korean Peninsula of the last remnants of the Korean War.



[Sound bite: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (English)]

"This is the first time that the highest authority of North Korea promised the president of the United States to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which we believe has bolstered the political momentum for action to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue."



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed that the U.S. and its two allies remain committed to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.



He said their three-way cooperation is "crucial to the effectiveness" of the challenging process, which he said the North Korean leader is keen to kick-start.



[Sound bite: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]

"We believe that Chairman Kim Jong-un understands the urgency of the timing of completing this denuclearization, that he understands that we must do this quickly and that sanctions relief, we should recall these are UN sanctions, that sanctions relief cannot take place until such time as we have demonstrated that North Korea has been completely denuclearized."



With regard to President Donald Trump's security guarantees for the North on its path to denuclearization, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono emphasized it would depend on Pyongyang's actions.



[Sound bite: Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (English)]

"We understand that the United States will advance the discussion on provision of security guarantees while carefully monitoring whether North Korea takes concrete steps to fulfill its commitment to denuclearization. And we also note that no security guarantees have been given yet."



The South Korean foreign minister also acknowledged that the Singapore summit signals a new beginning in the denuclearization process, and that she expects to see substantial progress in follow-up negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]