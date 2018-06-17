Voter Turnout for Local Elections Tallied at 60.2%

The National Election Commission announced on Thursday that the voter turnout for the June 13th local elections stood at 60-point-two percent.



The figure means that out of 42-point-nine million South Koreans eligible to vote, 25-point-84 million cast their ballots.



It is the second highest turnout for local elections, following 68-point-four percent recorded in the first local elections in 1995.



Analysts mainly attributed the higher voting rate to early voting seeing a turnout of 20-point-14 percent.



Another factor was a trend among voters to post photos online of the stamps they received proving they voted.



Candidates’ being allowed to campaign on social media on election day is also attributed to the high turnout.













[Photo : KBS News]