The head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has stepped down from his post in a bid to take responsibility for his party’s crushing defeat in the June 13th local elections.



In announcing his resignation at a news conference on Thursday, LKP Chairman Hong Joon-pyo called on the party to unite to become a party that has the public's trust.



He said that he is at fault over the party's loss in the elections and said that he respects the people’s choices.













[Photo : YONHAP News]