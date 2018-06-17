S. Korea, US Discussing Suspension of Joint UFG Military Drills

The Defense Ministry says it is in discussions with the U.S. over suspending the Ulchi Freedom Guardian military exercises between the two countries.
Choi Hyun-soo, defense ministry spokeswoman, made the remark in response to questions by reporters after CNN reported that the Trump administration may announce a formal suspension of the joint drills scheduled for August as early as Thursday.
Choi refused to confirm whether the two defense ministries had previously discussed the matter.
[Photo : YONHAP News]