Former Spy Chiefs Sentenced for Giving Funds to Ex-Pres. Park

Write : 2018-06-15 12:44:18 Update : 2018-06-15 13:10:41

Three former spy chiefs accused of handing over three-point-five billion won of the spy agency's special operations funds to ex-President Park Geun-hye received jail terms, but weren't convicted of bribery. 

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday sentenced former directors of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) Nam Jae-joon to three years in prison and both Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byong-ho to three-and-a-half years for losses to state coffers. 

However, the court said the defendants appear to have been ordered or believed that they were instructed by the president or presidential office to provide the funds, which makes the case different from regular bribery. 

The sentencing is expected to influence Park's trial. The former president will be sentenced on Wednesday for receiving the NIS funds. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

