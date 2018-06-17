Leadership of Bareunmirae Party Resigns over Election Loss

A co-chairman and senior officials of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party have resigned over the party's crushing defeat in Wednesday's local elections.



In a news conference Friday, Park Joo-sun, co-leader of the centrist party, apologized to the public who supported the party and had high expectations for the role it would play.



He said that he and all members of the party's Supreme Council have decided to resign.



With their resignations, floor leader Kim Dong-cheol will serve as chief of an emergency committee to oversee the post-election situation.



On Thursday, the party's other co-chair Yoo Seong-min also resigned over the election defeat.



The Bareunmirae Party plans to hold a party convention within two months to elect new leadership.

[Photo : YONHAP News]