Top Office: S. Korea, US to Announce Soon Position on Suspending Drills

The presidential office says Seoul and Washington are in close consultation over suspending their joint military drills and will make an announcement on the matter in the near future.



A senior presidential official told reporters on Friday that the discussions follow President Moon Jae-in's position revealed during a National Security Council meeting the previous day that South Korea could consider suspending the exercises if inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea talks continue to progress well.



However, the official said a specific timetable hasn't been set, including on a possible change to the schedule for the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise planned for August.



The official added that the two governments have been engaging in close security discussions at various levels, suggesting that South Korea and the U.S. had conferred on the matter before President Donald Trump said that he will stop "provocative war games."

