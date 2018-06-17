Moon's Approval Rating Rises to 79%, Ruling Party's to 56%

President Moon Jae-in’s job approval rating has rebounded and is nearing 80 percent while the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has hit a record high.



Gallup Korea on Friday released its first weekly poll since Wednesday’s local elections, in which the DP garnered a landslide victory.



The poll showed that 79 percent of respondents said the president is doing a good job, up by four percentage points from two weeks earlier. No such polls were released last week in order not to affect the voting in the provincial elections.



The pollster said that 56 percent of the respondents expressed their support for the DP. It was three percentage points higher from two weeks earlier and marked the highest public support rate for the ruling party since its creation.



The survey was conducted on one-thousand-seven adults across the country on Thursday and had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. Details on the latest survey are available on the Web sites of Gallup Korea or the National Fair Election Survey Deliberation Commission.

[Photo : YONHAP News]