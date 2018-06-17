Moon: Police Should Have More Autonomy in Investigations

President Moon Jae-in says the police should have more autonomy in investigations while the prosecution needs to focus on posterior and supplementary roles in overseeing police probes.



Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a media briefing on Friday that Moon made the remarks during talks with Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il at the top office earlier in the day. They were discussing how to adjust the roles and powers held by the two law enforcement agencies.



Kim said the top prosecutor candidly expressed his concerns over possible changes to current police-prosecution relations while Moon attentively listened.



Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk was also at the meeting, during which the prosecutor-general also reported the current mood within his agency in regards to the issue.



President Moon extended discussions on the issue to a luncheon meeting that included several other top officials such as National Police Agency Commissioner General Lee Chul-sung and Justice Minister Park Sang-ki.

[Photo : YONHAP News]