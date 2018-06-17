Victims of Japan's Wartime Sex Slavery Lose Indemnity Suit against Gov't

A group of victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery has lost a lawsuit seeking compensation from the South Korean government over an agreement on the issue reached with Japan under the former Park Geun-hye administration.



The Seoul Central District Court on Friday ruled against the indemnity suit filed by ten victims of Japan’s wartime sexual crimes.



The court acknowledged that the 2015 deal was imperfect in various areas, including the scope of Japan's legal responsibility for its wartime criminal acts and the nature of a one-billion-yen fund provided by Japan for the deal.



However, the court said the government was not found to have committed an illegal act as the plaintiffs claimed, adding diplomacy is an area where governments are given much discretionary authority.



In the suit, the plaintiffs said the Seoul-Tokyo agreement caused them psychological and material damage and called for 100 million won in compensation for each victim.

[Photo : KBS News]