S. Korea to Begin 2-Day Dokdo Defense Exercise

South Korea will begin a two-day military exercise for the defense of the Dokdo islets in the East Sea Monday afternoon.



Officials said Sunday that the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard will join the regular maritime drills set for Monday and Tuesday to better safeguard the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo.



The military will reportedly mobilize six warships, including the 32-hundred-ton Yangmanchun destroyer, and seven aircraft, including P-3C maritime surveillance planes, UH-60 Blackhawk choppers and the Air Force's F-15K fighter jets.



During the exercise, a rapid maneuver unit of the Marine Corps will practice landing on Dokdo to block any attempt by foreign forces to invade the islets. The marine unit is stationed in Pohang, 360 kilometers south of Seoul.



The South Korean military conducts the drills twice a year to strengthen its troops' capabilities to keep foreign invaders at bay.

[Photo : YONHAP News]