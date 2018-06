South Korea will play its first World Cup group match against Sweden at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia at 9 p.m. Korean time on Monday.



Team Korea, led by head coach Shin Tae-yong, has been drawn in Group F along with Germany, Mexico and Sweden.



During Group F's opening match on Sunday, Mexico upset Germany, defeating the World Cup champions 1-0.



The Korean team will play Mexico on Saturday and Germany next Wednesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]