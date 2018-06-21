US, S. Korea Likely to Announce Suspension of Joint Drills This Week

Write : 2018-06-18 10:01:00 Update : 2018-06-18 10:09:55

US, S. Korea Likely to Announce Suspension of Joint Drills This Week

South Korea and the U.S. are likely to announce the suspension of their joint military exercises this week. 

The defense ministries of the two countries on Sunday were reported to be discussing the suspension of three major "war-game" type military drills -- the Ulchi Freedom Guardian, the Key Resolve, and the Foal Eagle -- while talks between Washington and Pyongyang are under way.

A government official in Seoul said that a "snapback" clause is expected be included to ensure that the drills can resume any time if North Korea does not follow through with denuclearization talks, or fails to carry out its promises.

Pyongyang has been critical of the joint exercises, deeming them war rehearsals against the North. U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that he would suspend the drills after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last week. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>