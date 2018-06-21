US, S. Korea Likely to Announce Suspension of Joint Drills This Week

South Korea and the U.S. are likely to announce the suspension of their joint military exercises this week.



The defense ministries of the two countries on Sunday were reported to be discussing the suspension of three major "war-game" type military drills -- the Ulchi Freedom Guardian, the Key Resolve, and the Foal Eagle -- while talks between Washington and Pyongyang are under way.



A government official in Seoul said that a "snapback" clause is expected be included to ensure that the drills can resume any time if North Korea does not follow through with denuclearization talks, or fails to carry out its promises.



Pyongyang has been critical of the joint exercises, deeming them war rehearsals against the North. U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that he would suspend the drills after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last week.

