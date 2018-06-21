Ruling Party to Hold Convention in August to Elect New Leadership

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will hold a national party convention in August to elect new leadership.



The DP held a closed-door meeting of its Supreme Council on Monday and decided to hold the convention on August 25th. The newly-elected leadership will exercise the right to nominate party candidates for the 21st general elections slated for 2020.



Meanwhile, appearing on a radio program on Monday, DP Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae said there is zero percent possibility that the DP, within her term, will form a coalition with the Party for Democracy and Peace in a bid to secure a majority in parliament. Choo has roughly two months left in her role as party chief.

[Photo : YONHAP News]