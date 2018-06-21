Ruling Party to Hold Convention in August to Elect New Leadership

Write : 2018-06-18 10:44:27 Update : 2018-06-18 10:57:35

Ruling Party to Hold Convention in August to Elect New Leadership

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will hold a national party convention in August to elect new leadership. 

The DP held a closed-door meeting of its Supreme Council on Monday and decided to hold the convention on August 25th. The newly-elected leadership will exercise the right to nominate party candidates for the 21st general elections slated for 2020. 

Meanwhile, appearing on a radio program on Monday, DP Chairwoman Choo Mi-ae said there is zero percent possibility that the DP, within her term, will form a coalition with the Party for Democracy and Peace in a bid to secure a majority in parliament. Choo has roughly two months left in her role as party chief.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>