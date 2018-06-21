US, S. Korea Likely to Announce Suspension of Joint Drills This Week

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump again defended his surprise announcement last week that he will suspend joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises while talks with Pyongyang are under way. A more concrete decision on the matter is expected this week.

Alannah Hill



U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that it was his idea to suspend joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S.



Trump tweeted on Sunday that "Holding back the 'war games' during the negotiations was my request because they are very expensive and set a bad light during a good faith negotiation," calling the drills "quite provocative."



However, he added that the drills can start up immediately if talks break down, which he hoped will not happen.



Trump has been actively defending his decision to suspend the military drills, announced after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last week.



The U.S. president's remarks prompted concerns in South Korea, while drawing criticism within the U.S. for making concessions in return for only a vaguely worded commitment towards denuclearization.



Meanwhile South Korea and the U.S. are likely to announce the suspension of the joint military exercises this week.



The defense ministries of the two countries on Sunday were reported to be discussing the suspension of three major "war-game" type military drills -- the Ulchi Freedom Guardian, the Key Resolve and the Foal Eagle -- while talks between Washington and Pyongyang are under way.



A government official in Seoul said that a "snapback" clause is expected be included to ensure that the drills can resume any time if North Korea does not follow through with denuclearization talks, or fails to carry out its promises.



Pyongyang has been critical of the joint exercises, deeming them war rehearsals against the North.

Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.

