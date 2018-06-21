The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) will dismantle its central body as it reels from a devastating defeat in last week’s local elections.



In a news conference at the National Assembly on Monday, acting chief Kim Sung-tae said the party will immediately take steps to dissolve its central organization, adding that he will head a committee charged with the effort.



Kim said the party will be renamed and rebuilt into a streamlined structure with a focus on being a floor leadership- and policy-oriented party.



The acting chief also said he will launch a task force charged with promoting reforms.

