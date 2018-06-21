Moon: Elections Mark End to Divisive, Regional Politics

Write : 2018-06-18 16:47:23 Update : 2018-06-18 19:29:53

Moon: Elections Mark End to Divisive, Regional Politics

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that he believes last week's local elections marked an end to divisive politics based on regionalism and ideology.

Chairing a meeting of his top aides, Moon said the ruling party scored an overwhelming victory in the elections and received high public support on state governance.

The president said that politics that divides regions and clings to vested interests has lost its ground, which he said was one of the goals for which he entered into politics.

Moon brushed off claims by some people attributing the election victory to the president's high approval rating and his personal popularity. 

He gave credit to the top office and the administration, saying that the president can't act alone, and if the president has done anything right, this means the presidential office's secretariat and the Cabinet have done well. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

