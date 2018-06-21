Pres. Aides Meeting Aired to All Top Office Staff

Following President Moon Jae-in's order, a Monday meeting of senior presidential secretaries was aired live to all staff of the top office for the very first time.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters earlier in the day that the meeting of top aides in the afternoon will be unveiled to all employees for the first time through a broadcast relay system.



Kim said the move is aimed at more extensively sharing the president's orders, discussions held in the meeting and the administration's governing philosophy.



But the top office noted it is not reviewing any plans to disclose the video with the general public.



The office added that a top secretarial meeting was aired live in a similar way to the rest of the presidential staff once under former President Roh Moo-hyun.

[Photo : KBS News]