Special N. Korean Jet Arrives in Beijing

A special jet arrived in Beijing from Pyongyang on Tuesday, raising speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be traveling to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for a third time this year.  

According to industry sources, Air Koryo flight 251, an Antonov An-148 jet, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 10:35 a.m. 

A cargo plane also arrived in the Chinese capital from Pyongyang earlier in the day, while security has been tightened around the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. 

Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that Kim will travel to Beijing on Tuesday to explain the results of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to Xi. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

