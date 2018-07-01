US Defense Chief Embarks on Trip to China, S. Korea, Japan

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis will embark on a trip to China, South Korea and Japan on Tuesday.



The U.S. Department of Defense said in a press release that Mattis will make his seventh trip to the Indo-Pacific region since he took office.



The Pentagon said that Mattis will tour Eielson Air Force Base, a strategic air base in Alaska before visiting China, South Korea and Japan from Tuesday.



The U.S. defense chief will first visit China from Tuesday to Thursday to discuss regional issues with Chinese officials.



Mattis will then travel to Seoul on Thursday to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Song Young-moo, followed by a stop in Japan on Friday to meet Japanese defense chief Itsunori Onodera.



The trip, which comes after the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore earlier this month, is likely to focus on follow-up measures to realize the North’s denuclearization.



The defense chiefs of Seoul and Washington are also expected to discuss the North’s repatriation of the remains of U.S. service members killed in the Korean War and issues regarding the suspension of U.S.-South Korea joint military drills.

[Photo : KBS News]