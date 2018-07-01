Two Koreas to Hold Talks on Railway Cooperation

South and North Korea will hold a meeting to discuss cooperation on roads and railways on Tuesday.



The talks are set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Peace House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.



Vice Minister for Transport Kim Jeong-ryeol, who is leading the South Korean delegation, told reporters that working-level issues to modernize and reconnect the two Koreas’ railways and roads will be discussed in line with the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after the April 27th inter-Korean summit.



The vice minister added that there would be limitations to inter-Korean cooperation due to sanctions against North Korea, but the two sides will discuss what preparations they can make.



It is the first time in ten years that the two Koreas are holding such talks. The talks also mark the first time economic cooperation is being discussed since Seoul imposed economic sanctions on Pyongyang in 2010 after the sinking of the South Korean warship Cheonan.

[Photo : YONHAP News]