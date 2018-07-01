Japan Considering Appeal to WTO over S. Korea’s Aid for Shipbuilder

Japan is reportedly considering filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization(WTO) against South Korea on allegations that it unfairly subsidized shipbuilders.



Japan’s Kyodo News said on Monday that Tokyo is considering filing a request with the international trade body to begin bilateral consultations with Seoul over the issue, under judgment that Seoul’s unfair subsidies caused excessive price competition in the global market in violation of WTO regulations.



The report said that the move comes after South Korea provided about 12 trillion won in financial assistance to Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering through government-affiliated financial institutions since 2015. Japan believes that with the assistance improving Daewoo’s financial standing, the company began sharply cutting the prices of its products.



In January, Japan sent a document asking South Korea to correct its practice, but Seoul reportedly responded that the financial institutions provided assistance based on their own judgment.