S. Korea, US to Hold Talks on Sharing Defense Costs

South Korea and the U.S. will begin negotiations on Tuesday on sharing the costs of maintaining American troops in Korea.



The fourth session of the Special Measures Agreement talks will be held at the Korean National Diplomatic Academy building in Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that the two sides will seek to narrow differences on each side’s financial contribution based on what has been discussed in the previous talks.



Attention is being drawn to whether the recent decision to suspend combined military drills will affect the negotiations.



South Korea has shared the financial burden for U.S. Forces Korea since the early 1990s.



Seoul's share will reach around 960 billion won this year under the latest five-year accord signed in 2014. The two allies have to renew the accord as it expires this year.

