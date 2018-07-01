Top Office Conducts Reshuffle of Presidential Secretary Posts

Write : 2018-06-26 11:00:59 Update : 2018-06-26 11:11:35

The presidential office named three senior presidential secretaries on Tuesday. 

South Korea’s Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Yoon Jong-won, was appointed as the senior secretary for economic affairs. He had served as the head of the Finance Ministry’s economic policy department and as a secretary handling economic and financial issues at the Office of the President. 

Secretary of policy planning at the Office of the President, Jung Tae-ho, was named senior secretary for jobs. Jung had been a secretary of state affairs and of policy coordination at the Office of the President during the Roh Moo-hyun administration. 

Also on Tuesday, Lee Yong-sun, a district chief of the ruling Democratic Party, was appointed to the post of senior secretary for social affairs. Lee was the head of the policy planning team at the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice.






