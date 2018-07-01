President Replaces Economy & Job Creation Secretaries

The top office announced a reshuffle of economy-related secretaries on Tuesday in a bid to further accelerate government efforts to reform the economy and create new jobs.



Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said the new senior secretary for economic affairs Yoon Jong-won's experience at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development correlates with the president's objectives of income-and innovation-led growth as well as fair economy.



President Moon, who first pledged to increase jobs after taking office last year, named Jung Tae-ho, who he worked with under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, his new senior secretary for job creation.



Lee Yong-sun, a district chief of the ruling Democratic Party, was appointed to the post of senior secretary for social affairs. Lee was the head of the policy planning team at the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice.



The overhaul came amid calls from both the ruling and opposition camps for the administration to take countermeasures in response to recent data showing unequal income distribution and weak jobs figures.













[Photo : YONHAP News]