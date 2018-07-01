Mattis: UN Command to Handle Repatriation of Remains from N. Korea

Write : 2018-06-26 15:15:20 Update : 2018-06-26 15:18:19

Mattis: UN Command to Handle Repatriation of Remains from N. Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis has said the United Nations Command(UNC) will handle North Korea's repatriation of American service members killed during the Korean War.

Mattis made the remark while speaking to reporters on his way to China on Tuesday for his Northeast Asia tour which will also take him to South Korea and Japan.

He said the UNC in South Korea is prepared to receive the remains and the U.S. is simply standing by for whenever the diplomatic activities are done, adding Washington is optimistic the repatriation will begin because it was an agreement made during the Singapore summit.

He explained the UNC, and not the South Korean or U.S. military alone, was chosen to receive the remains because all 21 nations that fought under the UN flag alongside South Korea and the U.S. during the Korean War had lost troops. 

The UNC oversees the ceasefire that ended the war.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

Related News
  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>