LKP's Internal Discord Intensifies Over Roles of Interim Chief and Reform Committee

Anchor: As the main opposition Liberty Korea Party seeks a massive overhaul following its crushing defeat in the recent local elections, internal discord has intensified over the role of the interim chief and the party's emergency reform committee.

Choi You Sun reports on the situation inside the conservative main opposition party.



Report: At a meeting to discuss preparations for his party's emergency reform committee, main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) interim chief and floor leader Kim Sung-tae said the new head of the committee will have the authority to dismiss him as well as influence nominations ahead of general elections in 2020.



Kim also vowed to hand over power to select the reform committee head to the party's three-term lawmaker Ahn Sang-soo, who is leading preparations for the committee. Kim then said every party member should be ready to accept the reform process.



The acting party leader is facing backlash from some senior lawmakers within the party, who are demanding Kim take responsibility for the party's recent defeat in the local elections and step down.



On the other hand, a group of three-term lawmakers who had returned to the party with Kim from the former Bareun Party on Tuesday supported the acting leader.



The LKP is also divided on how much authority should be given to the reform committee.



While Kim and lawmakers close to him argue that the committee should lead all of the reforms, others, especially from the faction linked to former President Park Geun-hye, are saying the committee should be part of a transition toward an early party convention.



Meanwhile, a recent Gallup Korea poll has found that support for the party hovered at eleven percent, around the same as when Park was impeached for corruption. The poll also showed that the LKP has even lost the confidence of its traditional strongholds of the Gyeongsang provinces.

Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : KBS News]