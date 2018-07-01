Party Floor Leaders to Discuss Parliament Formation for 2nd Half

The floor leaders of four parliament negotiation groups will meet Wednesday to discuss the formation of parliamentary standing committees for the second half of the current National Assembly.



The floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, Kim Sung-tae, met with his newly-elected Bareunmirae Party counterpart Kim Kwan-young on Tuesday, and said the four-way meeting has been scheduled along with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the Parliamentary Group for Peace and Justice.



Earlier in the day, DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo had also proposed to Kim Kwan-young launching the negotiations on the parliamentary formation, to which Kim said that talks can even begin from Tuesday.



During the Wednesday meeting, the floor leaders are expected to discuss the election of a new Assembly speaker and how to distribute the chairmanship of the parliament's 18 standing committees among the parties.



Former Speaker Chung Sye-kyun's two-year term ended last month.

[Photo : KBS News]