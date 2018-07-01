Moon: Peace is Best Way to Honor Veterans

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday paid respects to UN troops who fought during the Korean War and stressed that peace is the best way to repay the veterans.



Moon made the remark in a message posted on Twitter after his plan to attend a commemorative ceremony at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan was called off due to weather conditions.



Also in the message, he mentioned the inter-Korean summit in late April and his promise of denuclearization with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and that there would never be another war on the Korean Peninsula.



He said the North Korea-U.S. summit was also held successfully leading to the declaration of a complete denuclearization of the peninsula and an end to hostilities between Pyongyang and Washington.



Moon also noted that some 200 remains of U.S. troops from the Korean War will be repatriated by North Korea, and the excavation of those missing in action will also soon begin.



He said the best way to repay the veterans is to build a Korean Peninsula of peace, stressing that peace is the way to truly honor the fallen heroes.

[Photo : KBS News]