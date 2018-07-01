Labor Ministry Officials Prepare for Shorter Workweek System

Write : 2018-06-26 17:36:23 Update : 2018-06-26 17:41:21

Labor Ministry Officials Prepare for Shorter Workweek System

South Korea's Labor Ministry has discussed measures to smoothly put in place a shorter workweek with the roll out of new regulations just five days away. 

Around 300 labor supervisors and other senior labor officials from across the country gathered in Seoul on Tuesday for the discussions. 

From July first, companies with 300 or more employees will be obligated to reduce maximum working hours to 52 hours a week, from the current 68 hours. 

However, as the ruling party, the government and the presidential office agreed last Wednesday to enforce a six-month grace period, the Labor Ministry says it will correct potential violations with verbal warnings until the end of the year.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>