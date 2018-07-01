Labor Ministry Officials Prepare for Shorter Workweek System

South Korea's Labor Ministry has discussed measures to smoothly put in place a shorter workweek with the roll out of new regulations just five days away.



Around 300 labor supervisors and other senior labor officials from across the country gathered in Seoul on Tuesday for the discussions.



From July first, companies with 300 or more employees will be obligated to reduce maximum working hours to 52 hours a week, from the current 68 hours.



However, as the ruling party, the government and the presidential office agreed last Wednesday to enforce a six-month grace period, the Labor Ministry says it will correct potential violations with verbal warnings until the end of the year.

