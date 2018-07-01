S. Korea, US Resume Negotiations on Military Cost-Sharing

A fourth round of talks has started between Seoul and Washington on how to adjust the financial burden of keeping American forces stationed in South Korea.



Addressing the two-day meeting that kicked off in Seoul on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said the two sides are holding discussions on a new Special Measure Agreement(SMA) based on their shared perceptions on the importance of the alliance and mutual trust.



He said the South Korean government’s stance is that it will continue fair cost-sharing for the stable management of U.S. Forces Korea in the years to come.



Asked how the alliance’s decision to suspend joint military exercises will affect the negotiations, the spokesman declined to comment.



The U.S. has demanded South Korea shoulder more cost for the USFK, citing the deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula, but the suspension of key military exercises is expected to reduce such costs.



Seoul has been paying around 870 billion won annually since 2009 under the former SMA that expired at the end of 2017. Seoul has been splitting the cost of stationing U.S. troops in South Korea since the first SMA was signed in 1991.

[Photo : YONHAP News]