Seoul's Top Diplomat to Visit Thailand to Enhance Cooperation

Write : 2018-06-26 18:53:22 Update : 2018-06-26 19:03:51

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit Thailand early next week to seek the country’s support for the Moon Jae-in administration’s initiative to deepen South Korea's ties with Southeast Asia. 

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said on Tuesday that Kang will hold talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and her Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai on July second. 

Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between Seoul and Bangkok, the spokesman said Kang will seek Thailand’s support for the Moon administration's New Southern Policy as well as its North Korea policies.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

