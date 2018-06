A funeral service for former Prime Minister Kim Jong-pil was held in Seoul Asan Medical Center on Wednesday.



Kim, one of South Korea's most influential politicians, passed away on Saturday aged 92.



During the ceremony, former Prime Minister Lee Han-dong read a eulogy, and Japanese politician Hirofumi Nakasone read a eulogy by his father, former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone.



Kim will be laid to rest next to his late wife in his family tomb in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province.