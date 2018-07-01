'Fmr Chief Justice Ordered Destruction of his Computer Hard Drive After Retirement'

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae was found to have directly ordered that his computer hard drive be destroyed after his retirement.



The top court on Wednesday said hard drives belonging to its justices, including the chief justice, are destroyed by their offices after they retire, in accordance with related rules, adding there is no additional authorization required within the National Court Administration.



The top court said that most of the hard drives are taken to its judicial IT bureau, where they are destroyed through a method which eliminates any magnetic field inside the hard disks.



The court's destruction of its own hard drives will likely spark controversy, especially as they are considered crucial evidence in the power abuse scandal concerning the former Park Geun-hye administration.











[Photo : KBS News]