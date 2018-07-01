'Fmr Chief Justice Ordered Destruction of his Computer Hard Drive After Retirement'

Write : 2018-06-27 14:53:41 Update : 2018-06-27 15:23:25

'Fmr Chief Justice Ordered Destruction of his Computer Hard Drive After Retirement'

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae was found to have directly ordered that his computer hard drive be destroyed after his retirement.

The top court on Wednesday said hard drives belonging to its justices, including the chief justice, are destroyed by their offices after they retire, in accordance with related rules, adding there is no additional authorization required within the National Court Administration.

The top court said that most of the hard drives are taken to its judicial IT bureau, where they are destroyed through a method which eliminates any magnetic field inside the hard disks.

The court's destruction of its own hard drives will likely spark controversy, especially as they are considered crucial evidence in the power abuse scandal concerning the former Park Geun-hye administration.




[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>