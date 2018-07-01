Gov't Dismisses Call for New Airport in Busan

The government has dismissed renewed calls from local politicians for a new airport to be built on Busan’s Gadeok Island.



An official of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport reminded on Wednesday that the project to expand Gimhae International Airport is well underway and the government is not considering changing the location for a new airport.



Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee issued similar remarks on Monday, while marking her first year in office.



The fresh call for an airport on the island was raised after the local elections, as Busan Mayor Oh Geo-don pledged to build a new airport there during campaigning.



In 2016, the government planned to build a new airport in the nation’s southeastern region with Busan’s Gadeok Island and Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province as possible venues. However, it later ditched the plan and decided instead to expand the existing airport in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.



The ministry plans to expand the Gimhae airport with a budget of around six trillion won.

[Photo : KBS News]